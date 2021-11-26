The day after the global financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), added Turkey to its revised list of “jurisdictions under increased monitoring,” joining Pakistan and 21 other countries on what it calls its “grey list,” the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) posted an eyebrow raising tweet.

“Retweet if you’re Indian, Armenian, Greek, Kurdish or Hindu, Chinese, Jewish or Muslim, or if you’re pleased to see Pakistan and Turkey held accountable for fostering hatred and financing terrorism,” tweeted ANCA on October 22.

More curious still were the inclusions of banners belonging to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a Hindu nationalist organisation with ties to Hindu supremacist paramilitary outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); and Middle East Forum (MEF), a pro-Israel group described by the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC) as an “anti-Muslim think tank.”

While commentators have pointed to the formation of an “Islamophobic Alliance” between supporters of the Israeli and Indian governments – which have become united in their respective subjugation of Muslim populations – with the latter taking a leaf out of the former’s international lobbying strategies, as observed by TRT World earlier this year, the inclusion of a pro-Armenian activist organisation makes this alliance a triumvirate.

These groups have been feverishly working together to oppose Turkey and Pakistan, wherever and whenever it can, and with help from whomever. A recent press release issued by HAF in support of a US congressional investigation into Turkey’s drone program and sale of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to Pakistan and several other countries.

“Turkey’s increasingly destabiliing role, from North Africa to the Middle East, to the South Caucasus, and to South Asia, poses a clear and direct threat to the US, our interests, and to our allies and strategic partners like India, the largest democracy in the world,” stated HAF.

“Turkish-Pakistani-Russian joint production of combat UAVs should alarm democracies around the world, and with the recent drone strikes in Kashmir the last two weeks, the addition of Turkish combat UAVs combined with Pakistan’s existing jihadi ground forces poses a real threat and would be a toxic mix for America’s ally India.”

HAF said its remarks are shared and supported by MEF and ANCA, along with the Hellenic American Leadership Association (HALC), In Defence of Christians (IDC) and American Friends of Kurdistan.

Turkey has become a target for Hindu nationalist groups because of its close ties to Pakistan and China, and the willingness of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call out India’s human rights abuses against Muslims in India and Kashmir, including his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he restated his commitment to “solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir…within the framework of relevant UN resolutions.”

What really struck Hindu nationalist sensibilities hard, however, was Erdogan’s scathing indictment of the Indian government for its role in inciting the 2020 Delhi Riots, which left more than 50 Muslims dead.