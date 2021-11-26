The European Union has long been criticised for outsourcing its waste problems, especially plastic. Brussels has been urged several times to take action to end this crisis causing significant health, environmental and social harm in developing countries.

The European Commission recently discussed its long-anticipated proposal for the EU Waste Shipment Regulation, in order “to ensure that the EU does not export its waste challenges to third world countries.”

The proposed legislation, which needs approval from European Union member-states and the European parliament, is part of Brussels' plan to reduce pollution and ensure materials like plastic, textiles and metals are reused and recycled, rather than thrown away.

"The goal is to make the EU take a greater responsibility for the waste it produces. That's not the case today and that's what needs to change," said EU environment policy chief Virginijus Sinkevicius.

Krista Shennu, a fellow with the environment and human rights division at Human Rights Watch, criticised the current proposal saying it “fails to meet the EU and its states’ treaty obligation to reduce waste exports.”

"Exporting waste is also not aligned with the EU Circular Economy Action Plan, which calls for waste prevention and minimizing exports outside of the EU.”

What does the proposal offer?

Under the proposal, a non-OECD country would need to notify the EU that it wants to receive its waste shipments, and prove it can treat the waste in an environmentally sound manner. If the country can establish that, EU states can ship their waste there.

Waste exports to OECD countries, like Turkey, would also face EU monitoring, and Brussels could suspend them if, after concerns are raised about such exports causing pollution in a specific country, there is insufficient evidence that the country can sustainably manage them.

The regulation also seeks to ramp up penalties on illegal waste shipments and investigate waste trafficking.

EU companies would need to carry out independent audits for non-EU facilities to which they send waste, the Commission said, to prove they can treat the waste sustainably.

The EU proposal aims to push the 27 member countries to improve their capacity to reuse and process waste at home.

NGOs consider the proposal as an important step in addressing the issue but are also calling on EU states to go further and take full responsibility for their waste and its environmental and social consequences by banning all waste exports from the EU.