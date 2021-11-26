Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention.

Those who have gone on hunger strike include deposed minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif, senior Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) official Sharif Mohamed Osman, and a third prominent political figure Jaafar Hassan, the SCP said in a statement on Friday.

"The step of the strike comes because of their continuous arbitrary detention since the October 25 coup and the deprivation of their basic human rights," the statement by the coalition they are part of said.

Meanwhile five political figures including former trade minister Madani Abbas Madani and well known activist Mohamed Nagi al Assam have been released, Madani told Reuters.

Another four prominent political figures including SCP leader Omer Eldigair and SPLM-N rebel group deputy head and former Hamdok advisor Yasir Arman were released on Monday.

