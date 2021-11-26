Iranian security forces have used tear gas, batons and apparently birdshot during clashes with protesters demonstrating in Isfahan in support of farmers angry over water shortages.

Social media posts showed officers in the central Iranian city apparently opening fire with birdshot on Friday in the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Rud, the largest river in the drought-stricken region, and nearby streets.

The semi-official news agency Fars said demonstrators threw rocks and set fire to a police motorcycle and an ambulance.

State TV showed police firing teargas at demonstrators gathered in the dried riverbed. A video posted on social media showed protesters chanting back: "Shame on you!"

Another news agency, ISNA, said farmers and authorities struck an agreement Thursday on the distribution of 50 million cubic metres (over 1.6 billion cubic feet) of water.

Despite the deal, it said hundreds of people gathered in the riverbed following a call on social media by "suspect and counter-revolutionary elements", and clashes ensued.

Social media videos showed several injured protesters, at least one with apparent birdshot pellet wounds.

Farms run dry, prompting protests