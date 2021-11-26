In pictures: How Red Crescent touches old and young lives in Turkey’s Cizre
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: How Red Crescent touches old and young lives in Turkey’s CizreThe southeastern border district of Turkey has gone through many challenging periods due to PKK’s terror campaign. But the Red Crescent’s Volunteer Center inspires people to have hope.
Fadile Dakak, a 22-year-old volunteer, who herself is disabled, has developed a project called ‘unhindered shave’, which provides haircutting services to some of the district’s handicapped.
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
November 26, 2021

Cizre, an ancient border town located next to Tigris, one of the Middle East’s great rivers, has survived many troubles, including PKK terrorism between 2015 and 2016. The townspeople had to navigate its tactic of digging trenches and ditches across the district.

Five years later, the southeastern district bordering both Syria and Iraq is in a better shape, thanks to the Turkish Red Crescent Volunteer Center’s humanitarian projects and support programs. 

Here are some pictures showing the humanitarian group’s efforts to improve the quality of life in Cizre, which is predominantly a Kurdish-populated town.

SOURCE:TRT World
