WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy imposes antitrust fines on Apple, Google
The Italian competition authority fined Apple and Google $11 million each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers.
Italy imposes antitrust fines on Apple, Google
The regulator imposed a $225 million fine on Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this week for restricting access for certain sellers of Apple products on Amazon. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 26, 2021

Italy's antitrust watchdog imposed 20 million euros ($22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google on Friday, the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

European countries have cracked down on the business practices of Big Tech in recent years, while the EU is moving forward with legislation to tighten regulation.

The Italian competition authority said it fined Apple and Google 10 million euros ($11 million) each for violations of the consumer code, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to "aggressive methods" in the use of their data for commercial ends.

"Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial ends," the statement said.

The regulator imposed a 200-million-euro ( $225 million) fine on Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon earlier this week for restricting access for certain sellers of Apple products on Amazon.

Meanwhile, European Union member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Google to pay German media for online content under ''milestone'' deal

Regulating big tech companies

The European Union's second-highest court has previously upheld a $2.8-billion (2.4-billion-euro) fine on Google by anti-trust authorities in Brussels for search engine dominance.

Lost month's decision was considered a major win for the bloc’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager in the first of three court rulings that will strengthen the EU's push to regulate big tech.

The court said the commission correctly found that Google's practices harmed competition on comparison shopping service and swatted away the company's argument that the presence of merchant platforms showed there was strong competition.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government