WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong earthquake hits India-Myanmar border region
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes Myanmar-India border area, says India's National Center for Seismology.
Strong earthquake hits India-Myanmar border region
Quake was at a depth of 30 km and about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India. / TRTWorld
By Baba Umar, Ali Topchi
November 26, 2021

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck the Myanmar-India border region, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter early on Friday. 

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage. 

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

RECOMMENDED

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ ) said the magnitude of the quake that shook the region was 6.1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government