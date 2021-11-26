Ethiopia has accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties.

"Previously they disseminated the information that Addis Ababa is surrounded [by rebels], now they are saying this false information that a terror attack will be conducted," Kebede Desisa, a government spokesman, told a press conference for state media on Thursday.

"These actions hurt the two countries' historical relations," he said.

Dessisa said the US government should refrain from disseminating "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia," state broadcaster EBC reported.

Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa.

On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit.

This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in the capital to denounce the US for alleged interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters took their anger to the US embassy in the city, where they displayed banners saying "Interference is Undemocratic" and "Truth Wins".

Tigray conflict draws near capital