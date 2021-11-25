Two months after federal elections in Germany, Olaf Scholz, 63, is readying himself to replace the country’s second-longest serving leader, Angela Merkel.

It’s a tough job considering Merkel is still considerably popular among Germans after 16 years — but he has proven trust in tough missions already.

For two years, he has served as vice-chancellor in the current governing coalition consisting of the union parties the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) and Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), as well as the centre-left’s finance minister.

It meant leading Europe's strongest economy as the Covid-19 pandemic triggered the deepest economic recession in nearly a century.

To battle the pandemic ravages to the economy, as an experienced negotiator, he pushed through Germany’s generous Covid-19 stimulus package and the EU’s €750bn ($886bn) recovery plan.

For years he was called by not-so-flattering nickname "Scholzomat" in reference to his so-called mechanical looks and the efficiency of his politics.

In 1975, Scholz joined the Social Democrats as a highschool student with a youthful ambition: “overcoming the capitalist economy.”

Though he may have drifted away from his youthful radical goals, maybe it was that same ambition that kicked off his career: first as a lawyer defending worker’s rights, then as secretary-general of his party, pushing through more labour-friendly market reforms. Predictably, the radicalism softened during his time as mayor of Hamburg between 2011 and 2018.

Some blame Scholtz for standing on the conservative corner of the Social Democratic Party. But despite not being particularly popular within his party he managed to convince Germans that he could continue providing Merkel’s stability, even though he belonged to the outgoing chancellor’s rival party.

Traffic light coalition

After weeks of coalition talks between the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), a three-way coalition deal was announced on November 24.