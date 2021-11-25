Two Iraqi planes have taken off for Belarus in order to repatriate more than 600 Iraqis stuck on the ex-Soviet state's border with Poland.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al Sahaf said a total of 617 people would be repatriated, the official Iraqi news agency reported on Thursday.

The first plane was due to land in Erbil in northern Iraq after midnight, said Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations in the Kurdish Regional Government.

Hundreds of Iraqis, most of them Kurds, returned home last week on a voluntary repatriation flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the border for weeks hoping to enter the European Union.

On November 18, a total of 431 Iraqis were flown back home from Belarus, many returning with mixed feelings.

