French fishermen will block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through the rail tunnel between France and the UK in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Describing the action as a "warning shot", French national fisheries committee (CNPMEM) chairman Gerard Romiti said on Friday that ferry traffic would be blocked at the ports of Saint-Malo, Ouistreham and Calais as well as freight traffic into the Channel Tunnel for several hours.

"We don't want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still in the dark," said Romiti.

"The patience of professionals has limits. We hope this warning shot will be heard," he said, refusing to rule out further actions in the future.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "disappointed by threats of protest activity", adding that it was "a matter for the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not affected."

The action by French fishermen comes with relations between the two neighbours at their lowest point in decades and a day after a dinghy carrying migrants sank in the Channel, claiming 27 lives.

Fishing dispute