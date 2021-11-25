On November 20, in his trademark heterodox fashion, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele unveiled his government’s latest plan: to build the world’s first “Bitcoin City”.

The circular city – laid out like a coin – will be built at the base of the Conchagua volcano in the eastern region of La Union, where geothermal energy from the volcano is expected to power bitcoin mining.

The city plans to have everything from an airport to housing to commercial real estate, and apart from a 10 percent sales tax, there will be no income, capital gains, property, payroll, or municipal taxes.

According to Bukele, the idea is to create a city that would serve as a shining example of what is possible in the 21st century, having specifically referenced the need for nations and leaders to build modern-day versions of Alexandria.

But why is it being called Bitcoin City? It isn’t because bitcoin will be legal tender – it already is in every city in El Salvador – but because it's being partially funded by a novel financial instrument: “Bitcoin Bonds”.

The idea is this: the El Salvador government will be issuing a $1 billion tokenised bond that will carry a 6.5 percent yield for investors. Approximately $500 million of it will go towards building the city’s infrastructure and bitcoin mining, and the other $500 million from the bond offering will be put towards purchasing more bitcoin.

Developed by Blockstream on the Liquid Network, the bonds will be US dollar-denominated over 10 years. Following a lock-up period of five years, El Salvador will start to sell its cryptocurrency holdings and pay an added dividend to bond holders.

The annualised yield back to investors is estimated to be a staggering 146 percent by the 10th year, according to Blockstream’s optimistic projection of bitcoin’s price hitting one million dollars. This, in comparison, with the benchmark 10-year yield on El Salvador’s outstanding government bonds that currently stands at 13 percent.

Blockstream’s chief strategy officer Samson Mow said he expected other countries to follow suit, and speculated the move will absorb enough bitcoin to push up its value. That would allow El Salvador to pay off the bond with profits made from selling the bitcoin again.

Crypto exchange Bitfinex has been tabbed as the book runner for the bond, and Mow said it will be sold in $100 tranches to “democratize access to the bond”.

Bukele said the government plans to issue the bitcoin-backed bond sometime in 2022.

‘An act of desperation’?

Some observers have questioned the move, saying the new offering might struggle to attract investors because the bond would pay interest at a lower rate than the country’s conventional dollar bonds.

Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, called the move “an act of desperation” and believes it’s a ploy to achieve lower interest rates.

“It’s trying to secure a lower yield by the bitcoin wrinkle,” he tells TRT World. “It’s not a bitcoin bond, it’s a dollar bond.”

Nor have credit rating agencies looked favourably upon El Salvador’s bitcoin gambit.

After the country adopted bitcoin as legal tender in June, Moody’s downgraded the central American country’s long-term, foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings from B3 to Caa1, a “junk-grade” credit rating – or obligations judged to be subject to very high credit risk.

Lyn Alden tells TRT World that the announcement to issue bitcoin-backed bonds is unlikely to change that negative outlook from rating agencies and financial institutions.

“This bond sale looks very risky to institutions that are not particularly bullish on bitcoin’s fundamentals, and is mainly attractive to investors that are bullish on bitcoin,” says Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, an advisory firm that provides services to both retail and institutional investors.

“Even for bitcoin bulls, there is significant counterparty risk with this bond.”