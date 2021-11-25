Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at thousands of protesters who rallied against a deal that saw the prime minister reinstated after his ouster in a military coup last month.

Demonstrators in the capital, Khartoum, chanted "the people want the downfall of the regime" on Thursday while in the capital's twin city Omdurman others shouted "power to the people, a civilian government is the people's choice".

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Omdurman as well as in the central state of North Kordofan and in North Darfur, witnesses said.

Thursday's rallies displayed the rebuff over an agreement that saw General Abdel Fattah al Burhan reinstate Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister.

In Khartoum, demonstrators chanted "the people want the downfall of the regime" while protesters in North Khartoum reserved their ire for the general, chanting "Burhan is dirty".

Volker Perthes, the UN special envoy to Sudan who helped mediate between the military and civilian factions after the coup, said Wednesday that the rallies were "another test of credibility" of the agreement.

He urged authorities to allow demonstrations to go ahead "without bloodshed or arbitrary arrests".

Earlier, activists took to social media to call for "Martyrs' Day" demonstrations on Thursday, in honour of the 42 protesters killed in the post-coup crackdown, according to an updated toll from medics.

