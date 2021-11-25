In the biggest single loss of life on record at the crossing of the English Channel, officials confirmed at least 27 migrants and refugees died crossing from France to England on November 24.

The dead included a child and five women at the Channel that is known to be the world's busiest shipping lanes.

At the Channel crossing, currents are usually strong. Human traffickers typically overload the flimsy dinghies leaving people at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.

After the tragedy, France and Britain locked into some serious blame trading.

The focus was on who should bear responsibility, rather than working together to find joint solutions to prevent such loss of lives.

"There is bad immigration management (in Britain)," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio.

"It's an international problem," Darmanin said. “We tell our Belgian, German and British friends they should help us fight traffickers who work at an international level."

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed to stop politicising the issue for domestic gain.

Labelled as the worst disaster on record involving migrants and refugees in the narrow seaway separating France and the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on France to do more to stop people from attempting the crossing.

Despite it being the most perilous crossing, why do people risk their lives to cross the Channel into the UK?

The number of people who crossed the Channel in small boats this year is now three times the total for the whole 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the Dover Strait, the busiest shipping lane in the world.

At least 886 people made it to the UK on November 22, bringing the total to more than 25,600 for 2021.

There are varied reasons why refugees and migrants attempt to cross into the UK from France.

Most small boats set off from the northern French coast near Calais and Dunkirk.

Across the Channel in Dunkrik in Northern France, hundreds of people with children have been forced to pack up and leave as police officers with riot shields surrounded their camp.

In the five years, French authorities have been waging a campaign to prevent migrants and refugees from setting up camps in Calais, where hundreds of people are living in the woods, under bridges as they plan to reach Britain.