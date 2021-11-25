Australia is deploying more than 100 police and military personnel to aid the Solomon Islands as protesters in the Pacific Island nation defied a curfew to protest for a second consecutive day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had requested Australian assistance, which Canberra's national security committee quickly approved.

Australia will send 23 police officers immediately to assist with riot control, Morrison said, with a further 50 personnel to enforce security at critical infrastructure.

Morrison said another 43 military troops will be sent to aid Australian police officers.

"Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes, within the Solomon Islands, to be able to deal with the various issues that have arisen," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"It is not the Australian government's intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands, that is for them to resolve."

Burning buildings in Chinatown