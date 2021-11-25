More than 1,000 Afghan Shia Hazaras have pledged their support to the country's new Taliban rulers.

On Thursday, community elders gathered in Kabul alongside Taliban leaders in a show of support.

Senior Hazara leader and former lawmaker Jafar Mahdawi, who organised the gathering, said the previous government of president Ashraf Ghani was the "darkest point" in the history of Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan had no independence and (foreign) embassies ruled every aspect of the government," he said.

"Thank God, we have now passed this dark period."

Since the Taliban seized power in August, the new rulers have put an end to the war, ended corruption and increased security, Mahdawi said.

He however called for a more inclusive government from the Taliban and urged the new rulers to reopen schools for girls.

"In the coming weeks or months we hope to witness an inclusive government that has representatives of all people," Mahdawi said.

Taliban leader and spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the gathering that rebuilding the country was a priority.