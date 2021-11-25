Almost one in two women have reported that they or a woman they know experienced a form of violence since the pandemic began, new findings by the United Nations showed.

Domestic violence in particular was highlighted in a new report by UN Women, which found that one in four women feels less safe at home due to increased household conflicts.

At least 21 percent of the women who felt unsafe cited physical abuse as one of the reasons.

“Widespread stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of Covid-19 potentially locked women down with their abusers, creating dangerous conditions for violence against women, often with tragic consequences,” the report said.

The report, "Measuring the shadow pandemic: Violence against women during Covid-19”, collected data from 16,154 women around the world, aged 18 and older.

Of these women, 21 percent reported experiencing harm by other family members, and 19 percent reported seeing other women in their household being hurt.

READ MORE:'Trapped in my house': Violence against women rises in Covid-19 pandemic

Most affected country

The participants spanned 13 counties: Albania, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Paraguay, Thailand and Ukraine.

Of the countries, Kenyan women were the most affected with 80 percent reporting instances of violence since the start of the pandemic, followed by Morocco at 69 percent and Japan at 49 percent.

The Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), a women's rights non-governmental organisation in Kenya, told TRT World that the UN findings correlate with the organisation’s own observations.

“Since the pandemic calls to CREAW’s helpline have more than doubled with at least 64 percent increase in the first year of the pandemic as compared to the previous years,” Communications Officer Christine Ogutu told TRT World.

In Kenya, violence against women and girls is not a new phenomenon, with pre-pandemic data showing 41 percent of women experience sexual or physical violence by intimate partners, close family or persons known to them, explains Ogutu.

“If anything, the statistics paint a picture of a country that has had a long history with incidences [of violence], yet many survivors affected by the vice do not report or seek help for fear of retribution from their abusers and being victim shamed for the harm done to them,” she added.

‘Shadow pandemic’ facts

The UN defines violence against women (VAW) as “a human rights violation, with often devastating immediate and long-term consequences”.

VAW encompasses physical abuse, verbal abuse, being denied basic needs or communication with the outside world, and sexual harassment.

The phenomenon of increased violence during the pandemic has been referred to as the “shadow pandemic”.

Of the women surveyed, 45 percent reported that they or a woman they knew experienced a form of VAW during the pandemic compared to 65 percent who reported experiencing it in their lifetime.

About one in two women with children reported experiencing violence or knowing a woman who has, compared to 37 percent of partnered women without children and 41 percent of non-partnered women without children.

The survey also found that younger women were most affected with 48 percent of those aged 18-49 reporting violence, compared to 42 percent of women aged 50-59 and 34 percent of women aged 60 and above.