Muslim-majority Malaysia has rejected entry visas for Israeli players to participate in a major squash tournament next month

The revelation was made by the World Squash Federation (WSF) on Thursday, pointing out that it had "been made aware that, at present, the Malaysian authorities have not accepted yet to provide visas for the Israel squash team".

The WSF added it is in contact with Malaysia's squash body and hoped that "a fair and practical solution can be achieved".

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, the country's squash organisation, declined to comment.

The World Team Championship for men is due to take place in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 7-12, with 26 squads participating.

READ MORE: Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei toughen stance against Israel

Israeli anger