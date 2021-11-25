WORLD
3 MIN READ
Buildings set ablaze in Solomon Islands in anti-government protests
Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare over a host of domestic issues including unrealised infrastructure promises.
Buildings set ablaze in Solomon Islands in anti-government protests
Several buildings were set alight in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 25, 2021

Several buildings have been set alight in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara as thousands of protestors swarmed the city's Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government riots. 

Eyewitnesses and local media on Thursday reported crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. 

Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital.

The Solomon Islands imposed a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday in the capital Honiara after protesters calling for the prime minister to resign looted stores and set fire to buildings, including in the Pacific nation's parliament.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare called for the lockdown in an address that was broadcast late on Wednesday, after police had earlier deployed tear gas to break up protests.

People from the country's most populous island, Malaita, had travelled to the capital in a spillover of anger about a host of domestic issues including unrealised infrastructure promises, media reported.

As well as anger about a lack of development, the Solomons government has faced pressure over a 2019 decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish a formal relationship with China.

"Our nation witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down," said Sogavare.

RECOMMENDED

"I had honestly thought that we had gone past the darkest days in the history of our country, however, today's events are a painful reminder that we have a long way to go."

Residents asked to stay indoors 

A lockdown in Honiara, which would run until 7am on Friday, local time, "will allow our law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the perpetrators of today's events and to prevent further lawless destruction," he said.

As well as looting stores, demonstrators set fire to a thatched roof building on the grounds of the parliament - as it was sitting - and a police station, said the prime minister.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) urged people attending schools and businesses around Honiara to stay home to avoid being affected by unrest.

"We want to make sure that our streets, schools and businesses will reopen soon after the lockdown," said RSIPF deputy commissioner Juanita Matanga in a statement.

"I am asking for your cooperation until the situation turns normal."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government