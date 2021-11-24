Cheers and tears have been shared among a large crowd gathered outside a Georgia courthouse as the verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery death trial were read live, bringing an end to another test case of how the US justice system handles the killing of unarmed Black people by white people.

A Georgia jury convicted on Wednesday three white men of murdering for chasing a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their mostly white neighbourhood in February 2020.

The jury found Travis McMichael, 35; his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and a neighbour, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges.

Here are some initial reactions to Wednesday's verdict.

US President Joe Biden

"Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," US President Joe Biden said.

"While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin."

American civil rights leader Al Sharpton

"Let the word go forth all over the world that a jury of 11 whites and one black in the Deep South stood up in the courtroom and said that Black lives do matter," American civil rights leader Al Sharpton said outside the Brunswick, Georgia courthouse.

READ MORE:US jury finds three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp

"As legal efforts continue to hold accountable all who may be responsible, we hope the Arbery family, the Brunswick community, our state, and those around the nation who have been following his case can now move forward down a path of healing and reconciliation," said Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp.

Benjamin Crump, attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's father

"After nearly two years of pain, suffering, and wondering if Ahmaud's killers would be held to account, the Arbery family finally has some justice," Crump said in a statement.

"The spirit of Ahmaud defeated the lynch mob."

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother