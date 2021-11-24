All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery have been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting in the southern US state of Georgia after chasing him in their pickup trucks.

The convictions for Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory, and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, who took part in the chase came on Wednesday after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours.

The men face minimum sentences of life in prison.

It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020.