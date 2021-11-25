WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of migrants and refugees die in English Channel boat disaster
Britain and French officials trade blame after rubber boat sinks during a perilous crossing of the narrow seaway, drowning 27 people.
Dozens of migrants and refugees die in English Channel boat disaster
France says some 31,500 migrants have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
By Sara SLEIMAN, Baba Umar
November 25, 2021

At least 27 migrants and refugees, including children and women, have died after their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the death toll on Thursday.

Earlier, the French authorities gave slightly differing figures on the numbers of dead, from 27 to  31. 

Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.

He said authorities are working to determine the nationalities of victims from the sinking on Wednesday. 

Two survivors were treated for hypothermia. One is Iraqi, the other Somali, Darmanin said on RTL radio.

“Pregnant women, children died," he said, without detailing their numbers.

Darmanin on Wednesday had already announced the arrest of four suspected traffickers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat. 

He told RTL that a fifth suspected trafficker was picked up overnight.

READ MORE:Most people getting into the UK by boat are refugees, not economic migrants

RECOMMENDED

One of the busiest shipping lanes

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. 

Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked and appalled" by the deaths and called on France to do more to deter people from attempting the crossing. 

People trafficking gangs were "literally getting away with murder", he said.

President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed to stop politicising the issue for domestic gain, while his Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said Britain too had to be a part of the answer.

Before Wednesday's disaster, 14 people had drowned this year trying to make it to Britain, a local maritime prefecture official said. 

In 2020, a total of seven people died and two disappeared, while in 2019 four died.

READ MORE:UK orders review into English Channel migrant crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government