TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UAE announces $10B investment fund in Turkey as Erdogan, MBZ meet
Turkey's President Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed signed several agreements on energy, technology, trade and health.
UAE announces $10B investment fund in Turkey as Erdogan, MBZ meet
Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE have been reviewed in all dimensions to enhance cooperation and joint action. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 24, 2021

The United Arab Emirates has announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey.

The investment, reported by the official Emirati news agency WAM, comes as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed several agreements in Ankara on Wednesday. 

The countries agreed on cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and health sectors and also signed an agreement to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

An agreement between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding and Turkey’s Presidential Investment Office will help oversee development in various sectors such as transportation, utilities, media and others.

Another agreement has been signed between the Abu Dhabi stock market and Istanbul’s stock exchange.

The central banks between both countries as well as the customs departments have also been covered.

The specifics of the deals have not yet been announced.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Turkey-UAE seek to patch up ties as MBZ visits Ankara

Recovering bilateral and regional ties

The crown prince's visit is his first official visit to Turkey since 2012 and the first top-level meeting between the UAE and Turkey in recent years.

The visit is viewed as part of a wider effort by the UAE to recalibrate its foreign policy following an unsuccessful attempt to isolate fellow Gulf state Qatar in 2017.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkey are on the mend in all dimensions according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate on Tuesday.

Turkey is also engaged in an effort to mend its ties with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government