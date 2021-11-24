Morocco and Israel have signed a defence memorandum of understanding (MoU), opening the way for possible military sales and cooperation after the countries upgraded diplomatic ties last year.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz signed the document along with Abdellatif Loudiyi, Morocco's defence administration minister, in Rabat on Wednesday.

"This is very significant, and it will allow us to exchange ideas, enter into joint projects and enable Israeli exports (to Morocco)," Gantz said.

Israel's Defence Ministry said the Morocco MoU will establish "formal cooperation" on "operational planning, purchases, research development, and training".

A source briefed on the classified MoU said it does not stipulate specific defence deals, but rather provides a legal and regulatory framework for such agreements in the future.

In a statement, the Israeli defence spokesperson said the MoU would enable the two countries "to enjoy increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more".

There was no immediate comment from Morocco on the document.

READ MORE: Morocco, Israel sign several deals to mark FM Lapid's historic visit