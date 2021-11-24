When the Taliban took over on August 15, Western humanitarian organisations withdrew their aid, pushing Afghanistan to the brink of economic collapse and countrywide famine.

The United States also froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and halted shipments of cash to the nation, causing the financial system to collapse within months.

Taliban leaders have promised peace, order, and amnesty in Afghanistan while assuring that women and girls will be given certain rights. They have urged the international community to release funds.

Here are the five main issues gripping Afghanistan 100 days after the Taliban takeover.

Health care collapse: Thousands of medical staff have not been paid in six months and hospitals and clinics have no medicine or equipment to treat patients after the country is starved of foreign assistance.

According to the World Health Organization in September, 17 percent of the over 2,300 health facilities previously supported by the World Bank, are fully functional, two-thirds of which have run out of essential medicines.

Many don’t even know that coronavirus exists. The WHO in Afghanistan said last month that the COVID-19 testing and immunisation had decreased in the war-torn country since August.

Security situation: The armed group Daesh-K has launched an insurgency with some of the most high-level attacks in the country. The group has mounted a series of suicide bomb attacks, including at the Kabul airport and at two Shia mosques, which have killed hundreds of people.

According to Afghan local news network TOLO News, seven big security incidents have occurred in the country that caused 630 deaths and injuries. Analysts say the armed group is trying to prevent the Taliban from consolidating its grip on the country.