Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) recently announced that the candidacy registration process for December 24 elections had been closed. The commission is expected to release the preliminary list of candidates within two days.

However, four weeks ahead of long-waited elections, Libya has been stuck in debates around the elections' reliability, security, and fairness.

The UN’s Special Envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, also abandoned the ship yesterday with his resignation being made public.

An overwhelming majority of Libyans have expressed their reluctance to vote in an election that neither has a mutually agreed legal basis nor an electoral law. Many Libyans hold the Head of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, responsible for using his influence to tamper with election laws so war criminals and warlords could contest the elections.

The so-called election laws lack parliamentary approval and are widely seen as an aberration.

Foreign powers like France and Egypt are adding complications to the process by ignoring the issues raised by Libyans with regards to war criminals contesting the polls.

Here are some of the influential as well as notorious figures eying the Libyan presidency.

Khalifa Haftar

Born in 1943, Haftar rose to prominence after taking part in the 1969 military coup led by Muammar Gaddafi that toppled Libya's King Idris. Haftar became Gaddafi's top military officer in the following period.

Gaddafi tasked him with invading Chad in the 1980s, where he was captured in 1987 along with hundreds of his Libyan soldiers. Gaddafi was quick to disown him and his troops, denying he had ever sent any soldiers to the region.

Haftar was released, thanks to US intervention, and Washington offered him political asylum in Virginia. He spent the next 20 years there, living close to the CIA headquarters.

In order to support the anti-Gaddafi revolt in 2011, Haftar returned to Libya and contributed to the end of the infamous Libyan dictator.

In recent years, he has embarked in a war against the UN-backed governments and processes in Libya. His so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), which consists of several infamous mercenary groups, is facing grave accusations of war crimes.

In light of the agreements made during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), dual citizens are not allowed to run for Libya’s presidency. But that agreement was violated when Aguila Saleh, who is known for toadying to Haftar, influenced the election laws and opened the way for the warlord to run for president.

Aguila Saleh

Aguila Saleh is the president of Libya’s pro-Haftar and Tobruk-based House of Representatives and a staunch ally of the warlord.

Saleh previously justified an Egyptian military intervention against the UN-backed government. Many experts have stated that he might be a ‘Plan B’ for Haftar’s supporters if the warlord failed to run for president.

Aguila Saleh has been leading Tobruk-based HoR since 2014. The United States and European Union sanctioned him following his refusal to recognise the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

In 2020, the demands for conducting an election in Libya increased at a UN-led political forum, where a common consensus was that the country could achieve peace by having an elected leadership at the helm of affairs. By February 2020, a transitional government, also called an interim unity government, was formed under the supervision of the UN. It was then that a 63-year-old businessman from Misrata, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, was elected as its prime minister.

When Dbeibah came into power, he promised that he would not run in the December 24 elections as it was one of the main conditions for the interim government. However, his candidacy was announced on November 22.