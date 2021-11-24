Myanmar's military has arrested 18 medics for providing treatment to patients who were members of "terrorist organisations".

Troops made the arrests during a raid on Monday on a church in Loikaw in eastern Kayah state, where they discovered 48 patients who were receiving treatment, seven suffering from Covid-19, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday.

"It was learned that unofficial medical treatment was being provided to the injured persons and patients from the terrorist organisations," said the Global New Light of Myanmar, the junta's mouthpiece.

The report did not name the organisations. It said the 18 medics arrested would be dealt with according to the law.

READ MORE: 'I’m going to die': Myanmar military systematically tortures prisoners

A crumbling healthcare system

Myanmar's healthcare system has been close to collapse since the army overthrew an elected government in a February 1 coup.