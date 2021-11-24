WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden elects Magdalena Andersson as nation's first female premier
Sweden's parliament voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister, ending weeks of uncertainty about who would lead the country.
Sweden elects Magdalena Andersson as nation's first female premier
Andersson will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after a total of 117 members of parliament voted for her, while 57 abstained and 174 voted against. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 24, 2021

Sweden's parliament has elected Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister.

The election on Wednesday came hours after the 54-year-old clinched a last-minute deal securing key support.

A total of 117 members of parliament voted for her, while 57 abstained and 174 voted against. 

Under Sweden's system, a prime ministerial candidate does not need the support of a majority in parliament, they just need to not have a majority against them.

The current Finance Minister Andersson reached a deal with the Left Party late on Tuesday to raise pensions in exchange for its backing in Wednesday's vote in parliament.

"We have reached an agreement to strengthen the finances of the poorest pensioners," Andersson told public broadcaster SVT minutes after the deal was announced. The 54-year-old took over as leader of the Social Democrats earlier this month.

Andersson's agenda

Andersson will formally take over her functions following a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday.

She will replace Stefan Lofven, who resigned on November 10 after seven years as prime minister in a widely expected move aimed at giving his successor time to prepare for the country's September 2022 general election.

RECOMMENDED

Despite being a nation that has long championed gender equality, Sweden has never had a woman as prime minister.

All other Nordic countries — Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland — have seen women lead their governments.

READ MORE:No-confidence vote topples Swedish PM Lofven’s government

Andersson, a former junior swimming champion often described as "pragmatic" and a "technocratic bureaucrat", outlined three political priorities going forward.

She said she wanted to "take back democratic control of schools, healthcare and elderly care", and move away from welfare sector privatisation.

She also said she aimed to make Sweden a worldwide role model in climate transition.

And she vowed to end the segregation, shootings and bombings that have plagued the country in recent years, usually due to rival gangs settling scores or organised crime battling over the drug market.

READ MORE: Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government