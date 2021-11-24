Bangladesh has resumed moving Rohingya refugees to a remote and flood-prone island, authorities said, despite criticism from aid groups and claims some are being relocated against their will.

Another 2,000 Rohingya will be transferred this week, the country's deputy refugee commissioner Moozzem Hossain told AFP News Agency on Wednesday.

"Navy ships will bring them to the island on Thursday," he added, more than six months after the last group was sent there.

Nearly 20,000 members of the stateless minority, who fled neighbouring Myanmar in 2017 after a brutal military crackdown, have already been sent to Bhashan Char island.

Bangladesh eventually wants to rehouse 100,000 of its approximately one million Rohingya refugees to the island, moving them from cramped relief camps on the mainland.

Against refugee wills

Hossain said that all relocations were completely voluntary, but several refugees said they were being forced to move there.

"We don't want to go to Bhashan Char," a Rohingya woman told AFP by phone, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

She said a Rohingya community leader in the camps had added her name to a list of people seeking to relocate without her consent.