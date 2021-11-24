Turkish fast grocery delivery company "Getir" has signed a deal to buy British rival Weezy.

The latest move announced by Getir on Tuesday comes as the sector sees a wave of consolidation.

Getir currently operates in several west European countries, as well as the United States.

It has been promoting its brand heavily across London.

Getir attracted around $1 billion in three back-to-back funding rounds this year, putting its valuation at more than $7.5 billion.

The fast delivery of products including eggs, toilet paper, milk, bread, and vegetables has become the latest trend in online retail.

The service allows customers to avoid making a trip to the market and has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic.