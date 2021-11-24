A total of 1,440 students have been abducted and 25 school attacks have taken place in Nigeria in 2021, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

Nigerian children have been subjected to a conflict that has ravaged their country for 12 years, suffering its consequences, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Thousands of children in the region have been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights," the statement read.

Nigerian children are direct targets and collateral victims of violence in their country.

They are "caught up in the ongoing insecurity we are seeing across the country," said Phuong T. Nguyen, UNICEF head of the Maiduguri field office in Nigeria. "This is unacceptable."

'Grave violations'