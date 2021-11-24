Australia has listed all of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia political party, as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire movement.

The decision regarding the group which wields considerable power over Lebanon came on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that the Iran-backed Shia group "continues to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organisations" and poses a "real" and "credible" threat to Australia.

From now on, membership of the entire organisation or providing funding for it will be prohibited in Australia, which has a large Lebanese community.

No reason was given for the timing of Canberra's decision, which comes as Lebanon reels from spiralling political and economic crises.

Australia on Wednesday also classified The Base, the white supremacist group formed in 2018, as terrorist organisations.

"Long overdue"

Matthew Levitt, a former US counter-terrorism financing official now with the Washington Institute for Near East policy, told AFP the move was "long overdue."