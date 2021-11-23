A jury has held deliberations in the racially charged trial of three white menaccused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks.

"Start your deliberations with an open mind," Judge Timothy Walmsley told the predominantly white jury at the conclusion of the month-long trial on Tuesday.

"Each of you must decide this case for yourself."

Walmsley checked on the panel's progress late in the afternoon. Jurors sent word that they wanted to keep working into the evening.

"We are in the process of working to reach a verdict," the foreperson told the judge.

Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer; his son Travis, 35; and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are facing a sentence of potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Arbery.

A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

This isn't the Wild West'

The defendants have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighbourhood and invoked a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.

But chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said they had no justification for attempting to detain Arbery and never told him they were trying to arrest him as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighbourhood on a Sunday afternoon.

"You can't make a citizen's arrest because somebody's running down the street," Dunikoski said in her final statement on Tuesday.

"This isn't the Wild West," she said. "You can't just stop someone in the United States of America. People are free here."