US President Joe Biden has ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs.

Tuesday's move is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans cope with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

"While our combined actions will not solve the problems of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference," President Joe Biden promised in remarks.

"This coordinated action will help us deal with a lack of supply, which in turn helps ease prices," he said.

Gasoline prices are at about $3,40 a gallon, more than 50 percent higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The government will begin to move barrels into the market in mid- to late December.

Coordinated release from global strategic reserves

Oil prices had dropped in the days ahead of the announced withdrawals, a sign that investors were anticipating the moves that could bring a combined 70 million to 80 million barrels of oil onto global markets.

But in Tuesday morning trading, prices shot up nearly 2 percent instead of falling.

Shortly after the US announcement, India said it would release 5 million barrels from its strategic reserves which this followed by the UK with 1,5 million barrels from their stockpiles.