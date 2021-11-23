A United States envoy has said that he sees "massive progress" in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides, but fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments during the year-long war.

The warring sides are now talking about elements they expect to see on the table, Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday following his latest visit to Ethiopia.

“Unfortunately, each side is trying to achieve its goals by military force and believe they are on the cusp of winning,” he added.

The US envoy said the Tigray forces must halt their advance on the capital and warned that their demands might increase as they get closer.

The Tigray forces long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

On Monday, Ahmed announced he will lead “from the battlefield” in a war that has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people.

Diplomatic process