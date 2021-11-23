The United Nations has estimated that Yemen's seven-year-old war will have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year, through both direct and indirect impacts.

Nearly 60 percent of deaths will have been caused by indirect impact of the war such as lack of safe water, hunger and disease, a UN Development Programme report said on Tuesday.

The fighting has directly killed over 150,000 people, the agency's estimation suggested.

Projecting the impact of continued fighting into the future, the UNDP warned that 1.3 million people in total will have died by 2030 as "the situation continues to propel in a downward spiral".

Children are the most affected

Most of those killed by the war's indirect effects were "young children who are especially vulnerable to under- and malnutrition," the UN agency said.