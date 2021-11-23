Italy's competition watchdog has imposed fines totalling over $225 million (200 million euros) on Amazon and Apple in the latest action taken against US tech giants in Europe over their business practices.

The watchdog on Tuesdayordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and e-commerce firm Amazon 68.7 million euros for infringing EU laws through restrictions which penalised sellers of Apple and Beats products.

The Italian watchdog said a 2018 deal between the two US companies had "barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner".

The aim had been to restrict the number of retailers and limit cross-border sales, it said.

