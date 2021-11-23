The number of people trying to enter Europe "illegally" has risen significantly this year.

About 160,000 "illegal border crossings" were recorded in the first 10 months of this year, the European Union’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The figure surpasses migrant border crossing figures from 2019.

The biggest rise was at the EU’s eastern borders, in the Balkans region and via central Mediterranean Sea crossings.

Almost 8,000 people, most of them Iraqis, Afghans and Syrians, entered through the EU’s eastern frontier, a 15-fold increase over 2020.

Crossings from Belarus hit a peak of more than 3,200 in July, but dropped to over 600 by October.

The agency said that 48,500 crossings were reported on the “Western Balkans Route”.

