The United Nations has said its flash appeal for more than $600 million to support the humanitarian response in Afghanistan until the end of the year was now fully funded.

"We can now report that the flash appeal is 100 percent funded," Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, the UN held a ministerial meeting in Geneva in September, asking international donors for urgent support.

The main donors were the United States, European countries and Japan, who helped reached the total funding goal of $606 million (539 million euros).

The funds will be directed towards helping the 11 million most deprived people in Afghanistan.

