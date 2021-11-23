Authorities in Belarus has said that a group of 118 migrants who had hoped to reach the European Union via Poland have been flown out of the country.

"Yesterday, 118 people left from Minsk national airport," Alexey Begun, the head of the migration department at Belarus's interior ministry, told state news agency Belta on Tuesday.

He said another group of migrants was due to fly out of Belarus on Tuesday.

He did not say where they were headed, but said the embassies of several countries, including Syria and Iraq, were organising repatriation flights for their citizens who "have found themselves in a difficult situation."

It was the latest sign of de-escalation in a crisis that saw several thousand migrants, mainly from the Middle East, stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus, the EU's eastern frontier.

'We are preparing another flight'

A first group of 431 people was flown back to Iraq from Belarus on a repatriation flight last week.

Begun said authorities were "assisting" migrants who wish to go home with their paperwork.