The United Nations' atomic watchdog has arrived in Iran to press officials for greater access into the country's nuclear facilities.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, began talks in Iran on Tuesday, a week ahead of diplomatic talks over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

A day after arriving in the Iranian capital, Grossi opened discussions with the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, the official state news agency IRNA reported.

In a joint televised news conference Eslami said Tehran was determined to resolve technical issues with the IAEA without "politicising the matter".

Grossi's inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater challenges in trying to monitor Tehran's rapidly growing uranium stockpile.

Tightrope-style talks

Later, Grossi will meet for the first time with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is in charge of nuclear issues in Iran's new government.

The talks come ahead of the scheduled resumption next Monday of negotiations between Tehran and world powers aimed at saving the 2015 deal that gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Hours before Grossi's arrival, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hopes that his visit would be "constructive".