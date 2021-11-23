India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a prominent Kashmiri human rights defender, Khurram Parvez, under anti-terror law.

The NIA, aided by police and paramilitary soldiers, raided the home and office of Khurram Parvez in Srinagar on Monday and searched them for many hours, said his wife Samina, who uses only one name.

NIA officials also seized Parvez's phone, laptop, books and two of his wife's mobile phones during searches at his home.

"They said it's a case of 'terror funding'," Samina said. She believes Parvez was questioned at the camp office throughout the day.

The NIA did not immediately issue a statement about the arrest or raids, but an arrest warrant shows that Parvez was arrested under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

'Disturbing'

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called Parvez's arrest "disturbing". "He's not a terrorist, he's a human rights defender," she said in a tweet.

Parvez, 42, is one of Kashmir's best known activists and head of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a group of rights organisations in disputed Kashmir.