Attorneys have made a final push to persuade the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely "because he was a Black man running down the street" and defence attorneys repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.

In closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury the defendants had no evidence that Arbery committed crimes but instead acted on assumptions based on neighbourhood gossip and speculative social media posts.

"They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street," Dunikoski said.

She added: "They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them but because he wouldn't stop and talk to them."

READ MORE:What makes Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial so crucial in the US?

Defence blames Arbery for his death

A defence attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said the 25-year-old Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries in a neighbourhood just outside the port city of Brunswick, Georgia.

"It is absolutely, horrifically tragic that this has happened," attorney Jason Sheffield said.

"This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself."

The attorneys made their appeals to the disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony that concluded last week.