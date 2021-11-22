After the election of Barack Obama in 2008, the Democratic Party held both the White House and Congressional majorities, and had a public mandate to enact real change in the midst of a financial crisis.

Over the subsequent two years however, they spent political energy pairing back their progressive agenda and using public money to bailout Wall Street and subsidise the party’s campaign donors.

The result was catastrophic for the party in the 2010 midterm elections, with the rise of the Tea Party and electoral shellacking Democrats received in Congress. Ultimately, it was that disillusionment and blowback which paved the way for Donald Trump’s ascent in 2016.

Twelve years later, history might be rhyming once again.

After defeating Trump in 2020, Democrats strutted into office on the back of a host of populist promises, among them to tax the wealthy, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and lower prescription drug prices.

At the beginning of Biden’s presidency, there was some evidence that Democrats had learned the lessons from a decade ago. The American Rescue plan was much bolder than Obama’s lackluster stimulus plan.

But, as evidenced by the gutting of what was billed to be Biden’s New Deal-style ‘Build Back Better Act’ (BBBA), coupled with growing public disenchantment around the Democrats handling of the economy, are developments that don’t bode well for the midterm elections in 2022.

“Upon his victory, Biden promised an ambitious recovery and reform program, but has since largely read from the standard Beltway playbook while presiding over an all too predictable climb down from the various policies inserted into the Democratic platform to cajole the Left,” wrote Luke Savage in Jacobin.

There are already signs that the Democrats are experiencing an erosion in trust. A survey last week shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans see the party as “out of touch with the concerns of most people.”

With millions of Americans being crushed under the weight of healthcare costs, high energy prices, and opioid-related deaths crossing 100,000 from 2020 alone, Democratic lawmakers abandoned $15 minimum wage in the BBBA legislation, and stripped popular initiatives to expand Medicare and lower medicine costs in favour of a regressive proposal to provide tax breaks for the wealthy in blue states.

Those moves are only likely to harden working class perceptions of a party that is firmly beholden to elites – something that Republicans are sure to run with and demagogue on come 2022.

Generally, the incumbent party’s only chance to compete at the midterms – which tends to be a tough election for the party in power – is to show how they’ve improved voters’ lives materially. If not, then be prepared for a drubbing the kind Democrats experienced in 2010.