UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed (MBZ) is expected to visit Turkey this week, marking a significant change in the geopolitics of the Middle East. Reports state that Abu Dhabi is planning to invest billions of dollars in Turkey, particularly in the healthcare and industrial sectors.

It is rumoured that the UAE will purchase a significant amount of Turkish defence products. This rapprochement appears to be the result of the UAE’s economic interests as well as Turkey’s desire to normalise relations in the region.

The UAE and Turkey have competed for influence in the region for over a decade now. The growing economic, political, diplomatic, and military strengths of the two nations, combined with a fragile regional environment, fuelled the rivalry.

The UAE initially hoped to transform the Middle East in its image but encountered a strong obstacle in Turkey. This rivalry between Ankara and Abu Dhabi was exhausting and costly for both.

During the wave of Arab uprisings, Turkey supported democratic change in the Middle East, while the UAE put its weight behind autocrats.

The first spike in tensions was seen in Egypt, when Sisi took power by force. It continued with the UAE’s aid to the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey and the blockade against Qatar. Somalia and Sudan were also areas of competing interests for both states. The war in Libya and the UAE’s attempt to bribe the Assad regime to attack Idlib pitted both nations against each other.

Unlike Turkey, the UAE had limited national resources to engage in this competition. With a population of 10 million, only 11.48 percent of whom are UAE citizens, the UAE needed to subsidise its lack of manpower, capability and expertise by purchasing human capital.

The UAE employed foreign consultants to formulate its policies - an expensive endeavour. Turkey, on the other hand, could rely on its own local experts.

Despite this disparity in resources, the UAE managed to compete as it bought lobbyists in the US. It also received military support, expertise and intelligence from Saudi Arabia (MBZ had strong relations with Muhammad bin Salman). Moreover, during the Trump administration, the UAE could rely on strong American support. With the Abraham Accords, the UAE also established ties with Israel.