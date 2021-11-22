Indian farmers have held a mass rally to demand that the government should extend price support to all produce, not just rice and wheat.

Flushed with victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi caved into demands for agricultural reform laws to be repealed, thousands of Indian farmers gathered for the latest rally on Monday in Lucknow, the capital of India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh.

"Our battle is only half won," prominent farmers' leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said in an address to about 5,000 farmers waving flags of various farmer and labour organisations.

"Our protests will end once the government passes the law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP)."

The protest movement launched by farmers more than a year ago became the most serious political challenge to the government and resulted in Modi making a surprise commitment on Friday to roll back the reforms.

READ MORE:Farm Laws fiasco: How much does Modi stand to lose?

Open letter to PM