Cizre, TURKEY — Young and old find a warm place in the Turkish Red Crescent’s volunteer centre in Cizre, a district with a population of about 120,000. It is one area in Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern region that has survived the PKK’s terror campaign in recent decades.

The Red Crescent opened its first volunteer centre as a separate unit in Cizre, an old urban area. It was established next to Tigris, which, aside from Firat, is one of the greatest rivers in the Middle East. The new humanitarian centre is one of the biggest in Turkey, which highlights the Red Crescent’s particular interest in the region.

“At the very beginning, the centre started with seven volunteers including me, but now it operates with hundreds of volunteers,” says Mujde Kilinc, a 30-year-old volunteer.

Kilinc has worked for the Red Crescent since 2018. As of April, she has been the head of the humanitarian group’s women’s branch in Cizre. Kilinc’s husband also volunteers in the centre.

From collecting trash to providing help to handicapped and old people, volunteers engage in various activities. They also collect leftover food from restaurants to feed street animals.

“Yesterday, we went to the home of an old single aunt (who is not related to Kilinc) along with our volunteers to clean her house. She is around 65 and lives in a one-room house,” Kilinc tells TRT World.

She goes on to say that the Red Crescent also provides clothing and shoes to Cizre’s orphans and distributes food to the needy. The centre works to produce a poverty map of Cizre to help pinpoint who in town are the most needy. It helps them prioritise their outreach and assist the most vulnerable locals, who face increasing unemployment, she says.

‘Unhindered shave’

The centre’s volunteers have developed another interesting project. They provide haircutting services to some of the district’s handicapped, who are estimated to be around 5,000, at their homes or in the center.

Fadile Dakak, a 22-year-old volunteer, who herself is disabled, was instrumental in developing the project. She saw firsthand how difficult it is for a handicapped person to just visit a hair salon and get a haircut. That’s why she wanted to call it “unhindered shave" or engelsiz tras in Turkish, which is a play on words that communicates the necessity of the project.

“I persuaded a haircutter to shave handicapped people at their homes. Me and the haircutter go to the handicapped person’s home together to do the job there,” Dakak tells TRT World. “I also have time with them to make them feel better,” she says. The project’s first haircut was completed a month ago. Other handicapped people came to the volunteer centre to get their haircut, she says.

Dakak’s inspiration was her uncle, who was also handicapped. “My father has taken care of him. As a result, I personally saw how difficult it was for him to get a haircut,” she says.

Sevval Imrag, 21, a university student in Cizre who also volunteers at the centre, developed another project with her friends. It involves showing movies to school kids in Cizre’s villages.

Imrag and her friends personally make popcorn and lemonade for primary and middle school students to eat while they watch the movies. She tells TRT World, “We collaborate among ourselves to share the burden of the project. One makes lemonade and another has the job of making popcorn.”

“Until now, all the school kids have wanted to watch Ice Age,” she says.

Volunteers like Dakak and Imrag pay project expenses from their own personal budgets.

Students full of hope

The volunteer centre’s study room is a favorite spot for young Cizre residents. “I like this place. I have benefited from the presence of this centre so much,” says Fatma Sanri, a 20-year-old student from Cizre.

Sanri, like other local young men and women, comes to the centre’s study room almost every day. They spend hours studying math and other subjects to prepare for the national exam, which places students across Turkey in different universities according to their respective grades.

Sanri wants to be a primary school teacher, aiming to get a high-enough score to secure a place for classroom teaching in one of Turkey’s universities across the country. “If there is a chance,” she tells TRT World.

The silence of the centre’s Red Crescent’s study room makes it the perfect place for Sanri to fulfill her educational dreams. “There is a peaceful atmosphere here. It's a very good place,” Sanri says, as other visitors applaud her. Sanri studies there regularly, spending approximately seven or eight hours every day.

“I want to be a lawyer,” says Servet Buzdag, an 18-year-old man, who also comes to the study room from time to time. “That’s been my dream since my childhood,” Buzdag tells TRT World. “We have everything here to meet our needs. Particularly, for people who have financial problems, it’s the perfect place for studying and doing other activities.”