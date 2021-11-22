US has warned Israel that their attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are counterproductive and have caused Tehran to build better machines that can enrich uranium more rapidly.

American officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks "may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive," reported the The New York Times on Monday.

The Times cited several officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. One senior official called it 'Tehran’s build back better plan.'

The US also said the attacks escalate tensions between Iran and the West ahead of important nuclear talks on November 29, crippling efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Israeli officials waved off the warning, saying they have no intention of letting up.

'Tehran’s build back better plan'