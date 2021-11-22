A conservative lawmaker with a history of defending Chile’s military rule and a former student protest leader have been headed to a polarising presidential runoff after Sunday's presidential elections.

Both candidates failed to garner enough votes to win the South American country’s election outright on Sunday.

The top two candidates of the election are from opposite extremes of the political spectrum, setting up a polarising December 19 runoff in the region’s most advanced economy.

In Chile's electoral system, if no candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers compete in a runoff.

Jose Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s military dictatorship, finished first with 28% of the vote compared to 26% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric.

Whoever wins will take over a country in the grips of major change but uncertain of its future course after decades of centrist reforms that largely left untouched Pinochet's economic model.

Opposite extremes

Boric, 35, would become Chile's youngest modern president. He was among several student activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education.