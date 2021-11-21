WORLD
Libya's Dbeibah registers himself for December presidential election
The 62-year-old businessman was designated as interim premier in February in a UN-led process.
Nearly three million Libyans out of a total population of some seven million people have so far registered to vote. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 21, 2021

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has registered his candidacy for next month's presidential election.

Dbeibah signed documents on Sunday at the HNEC electoral commission in the capital Tripoli a day before the deadline for registrations, local media reported.

Doubt had long swirled about whether he would present his candidacy, but on Thursday he submitted an assets declaration, one of the pre-requisites for prospective presidential candidates.

READ MORE:Libya’s former interior minister to run for president

UN seeks to end violence

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, due on December 24, comes as the United Nations seeks to end a decade of violence in the oil-rich nation since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A wealthy businessman from the port city of Misrata, the 62-year-old Dbeibah was designated as interim premier in February in a UN-led process to steer the country to legislative and presidential elections.

Libya's parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, militia leader Khalifa Haftar and Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the former leader's son, have also signed up to run for the presidency.

READ MORE: Free elections or war? What the future holds for Libya

READ MORE: Q&A: Why Libya’s elections must be delayed

